Bills receiver Stefon Diggs didn’t have much of a stat line on Sunday night, with three catches for seven yards. However, Diggs racked up a “one” in a very rare category. Diggs wiped out a fan who entered the field, and who apparently was making a beeline for the football.

A fan named Carl Fugate captured the video from the stands, since the broadcast networks never put such things out over the airwaves. In order to not encourage copycats. That said, televising the hit from Diggs would go a long way toward discouraging other fans from doing the same.

Former Colts linebacker Mike Curtis once famously lowered the boom on a fan who made his way onto the field, got the football, and tried to abscond with it.

“I didn’t think it was a joke that I was working out there,” Curtis later explained regarding the 1971 incident. “A lot of the guys might think it was a joke to see a fan running out there. To me it was my job. . . . That guy broke a city ordinance, and I enforced it.”

That’s what Diggs did. And if more of the millions who were watching the game live had seen it, they’d be far less inclined to violate any cite, state, or federal ordinances in the future. Especially when Stefon Diggs is around.

Stefon Diggs wipes out fan who ran onto field originally appeared on Pro Football Talk