Stefon Diggs will wear No. 1 for the Texans

Stefon Diggs has chosen a jersey number.

He will wear No. 1 for the Texans, the team announced Thursday night.

The receiver has worn No. 14 for his entire nine-year career during stints with the Vikings and the Bills. He presumably could have gotten No. 14 with the Texans since receiver Alex Bachman has it now.

But putting Diggs in No. 1 creates symmetry for Houston, which has a 713 area code. Quarterback C.J. Stroud is No. 7, Diggs No. 1 and receiver Tank Dell No. 3.

The Texans' social media team highlighted the connection with photos of the three players together forming the 713.

Safety Jimmie Ward, who wore No. 1 last year for Houston, now is listed as No. 20 on the team's roster.