Stefon Diggs is unsure about the NFL starting up with 'so many unanswered questions'

On Tuesday, Cleveland Browns center and NFLPA president J.C. Tretter penned a letter questioning if the NFL is truly prioritizing player safety in its return to work plan, which is expected to begin with training camp at the end of the month.

Hours later, Buffalo Bills wide receiver and former Maryland Terrapin standout Stefon Diggs voiced similar concerns on Twitter, stating "I'd be lying if I said I was comfortable starting back up."

But there's so many unanswered questions with this upcoming season. I'd be lying if I said I was comfortable starting back up.. — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) July 7, 2020

Earlier in the day, he tweeted that he missed football and that he loves the sport.

I miss football... — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) July 7, 2020

I love football... with all of me — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) July 7, 2020

If and when the NFL does resume this fall, games will be played without fans in some stadiums. Diggs mentioned that it would be "weird" to play in front of an empty stadium, something he's never done before at any level of football.

I've never played a game with zero fans in the stands. Even in little league we atleast had parents and other family members... this will be weird if it happens — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) July 7, 2020

Even if there are fans at NFL games this fall, they will be away from the playing field. The league has already announced that the first 6-8 rows of each lower bowl section will be blocked off from fans to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Instead, those sections will be covered with advertisements, similarly to how the Premier League has done during its restart.

Story continues

Training camp is set to being on July 28, around the same time both the MLB and NBA will begin/resume their respective seasons. With live-action just a few weeks away, we've seen multiple players across both sports opt-out from playing, including Nationals infielder Ryan Zimmerman and Wizards sharpshooter Davis Bertans.

As the NFL season begins to get closer, it's likely only a matter of time before a few players opt-out, too.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE REDSKINS TALK PODCAST

Stay connected with the Redskins in the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

Stefon Diggs is unsure about the NFL starting up with 'so many unanswered questions' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington