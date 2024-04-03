Stefon Diggs trade opens up potential Round 1 swap between Rams and Bills

It is no secret that Stefon Diggs was on the outs with the Bills front office and after a disastrous postseason home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Pro Bowl wide receiver is heading to Houston in a blockbuster trade between Buffalo and the Texans.

With a barren wide receiver room now, the Bills will be looking to make some moves in the next month. Perhaps if the NFL draft goes on a run of receiver selections, the Rams and Bills might be in business for a trade in Round 1.

Currently sitting at pick 19, the Rams have a variety of options. One of those options is trading back. The Bills, thanks to their wild-card win, hold pick 28. As expected, Marvin Harrison Jr, Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze will be already taken. By the time pick 28 comes up, more might be gone.

As of right now, I have Xavier Worthy, AD Mitchell, Keon Coleman, Troy Franklin, Brian Thomas Jr. and Ladd McConkey as potential first-round picks. Considering the Bills need a plug-and-play player, a trade-up seems to be in the best interest of Buffalo.

So if the Rams and Bills did business, what would the compensation look like? Well, if based on recent trends, the teams would swap first-round picks. The Bills could add another first and be done with the transaction but I doubt it.

For the Rams, they’re not looking for a haul. Due to compensatory picks, the Rams have enough picks for their roster. They’ll take quality over quantity. The Bills will have to include a second-, a fourth- and a late-day three pick at least to move this trade along. The Bills did get the Texans’ second-round pick in 2025 for Diggs, so perhaps that could be included.

Only time will tell what Buffalo does but if the Bills mean business when it comes to Josh Allen, they should look to trade up to No. 19 if a wide receiver they covet falls that far.

