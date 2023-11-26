Stefon Diggs TD puts Bills up 17-7 at halftime

The Eagles have trailed at halftime of their last three games before coming back to win and they'll have to rally in the second half again this week.

Stefon Diggs caught a 13-yard touchdown from Josh Allen with 12 seconds left in the first half at rain-soaked Lincoln Financial Field and the Bills lead the home team 17-7 as a result.

The score came shortly after Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter blocked a Tyler Bass field goal try, but the Eagles' bid for points ended on a botched handoff. Jalen Hurts tried to hand the ball to Kenneth Gainwell, but the running back never accepted it and Gregory Rousseau recovered for the Bills.

Buffalo's first touchdown also came after an Eagles turnover. Linebacker Terrel Bernard snagged a deflected Hurts pass and Allen ran for a score.

Allen has 40 rushing yards and is 19-of-32 for 209 yards through the air. Diggs has been in and out of the game without an apparent injury, but has five catches for 60 yards when he is on the field.

The Eagles only have 99 yards and Hurts has just four completions to this point in the contest. They also lost defensive tackle Fletcher Cox to a groin injury, so not much has gone right for the NFC East leaders thus far. They've been able to adjust in recent weeks and they'll need to do so again this Sunday.