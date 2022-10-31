Bills receiver Stefon Diggs has talked the talk all night. He walked the walk on the first play of the second quarter.

Diggs scored on a 26-yard pass from Josh Allen, the eighth consecutive game Diggs has scored a touchdown against the Packers. He played for the Vikings before a trade to Buffalo in 2020.

Diggs ran an out and up, beating Rasul Douglas, who bit on Allen’s pump fake.

It completed a four-play, 51-yard drive that has given the Bills a 14-0 lead.

Diggs came out the tunnel talking smack to the Packers’ defensive backs. It continued on the final play of the third quarter when Diggs fumbled at the end of a 9-yard reception but got it back.

He wanted to say something else after his touchdown catch, but his teammates smartly pulled him away.

Diggs has two receptions for 35 yards.

Stefon Diggs talks the talk, then catches a 26-yard touchdown pass originally appeared on Pro Football Talk