Stefon Diggs stands on sideline long after Bills loss, watching Chiefs' trophy celebration

In time, the Buffalo Bills can and should be proud of their season. They broke long droughts by winning a division title, hosting a playoff game and winning a pair of playoff games. Josh Allen led an offense that was among the most exciting in the NFL.

In the moments after the Bills’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game, appreciating a great season that came up short wasn’t going to happen.

As the Chiefs’ celebration was happening in one end zone, Bills All-Pro receiver Stefon Diggs stood by himself on the sideline watching. Presumably, it was starting his motivation for next season.

Stefon Diggs watches the Chiefs celebrate

Reporters at the game noticed Diggs standing on the sideline when the Chiefs were getting the Lamar Hunt Trophy for the AFC championship. Some said cornerback Josh Norman and Bills coach Sean McDermott were also on the sideline long after the rest of the Bills went to the locker room.

After an All-Pro season, @stefondiggs stayed on the field to watch the Chiefs' AFC Championship ceremony. 💯 #BUFvsKC pic.twitter.com/fNghAmvn1g — NFL (@NFL) January 25, 2021

It’s a powerful image, summing up how you can have a great season like the Bills and Diggs did and still feel the immense letdown of coming up just short.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs stands on the field after the Chiefs won the AFC championship. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Sean McDermott: ‘The Buffalo Bills will be back’

Diggs was a big part of the best Bills team since the mid-1990s. He led the NFL in receptions and receiving yards. But Diggs, who also lost an NFC championship game to the Philadelphia Eagles when he was with the Minnesota Vikings, just wanted to feel the pain of watching another team celebrate.

McDermott made sure to start looking forward too, only a few moments after his season ended.

Story continues

“The Buffalo Bills will be back,” McDermott said in a postgame interview on the field with CBS.

“We obviously didn’t play our best game, but we’re going to learn from this experience.”

The Bills are set up well for the future. They had a breakthrough this season and a young core that can make sure Buffalo is a contender for a while. The motivation for next season has already started.

More from Yahoo Sports: