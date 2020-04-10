Stefon Diggs says Kirk Cousins was one of first to text him after Vikings trade

Early last season, it was clear that Stefon Diggs wasn’t happy with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings were struggling, Diggs strangely wasn’t at practice, he reportedly wanted to be traded and Diggs himself didn’t deny it. Then the Vikings offense got hot and everyone seemed to forget any of Diggs’ gripes.

It was resolved in the offseason when the Vikings traded Diggs to the Buffalo Bills. We’ll probably never find out exactly what happened during Diggs’ September of discontent, but he went out of his way to say he had nothing but respect for Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Stefon Diggs appreciated and respected Kirk Cousins

If people thought there was some issue between Diggs and Cousins, Diggs praised Cousins in a first-person story for The Players’ Tribune.

Diggs said Cousins was one of the first people to reach out after he was traded.

“Kirk was one of the first guys to text me,” Diggs wrote. “He was super appreciative of the time we spent together over the last couple of years, and he was just as encouraging, wishing me the best of luck in Buffalo. And it’s like … what do I even say about Kirk? This is a man who has invited me into his home. Introduced me to his family. Put in the extra hours with us. He’s a guy who, through all the ups and downs over the last couple of years, I’ve developed a tremendous amount of appreciation and respect for. I’m definitely going to miss playing with and learning from him.”

Diggs also had great things to say about former teammate Adam Thielen (“He’s a guy I hold dear to my heart, and I’m damn sure gonna miss him.”) and the fans and city of Minnesota.

Kirk Cousins (8) won't be throwing to Stefon Diggs anymore. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Diggs excited to play for Bills

Diggs expressed excitement about playing for the Bills, and specifically quarterback Josh Allen. He said he remembers the upset the Bills got over the Vikings in 2018, Allen’s rookie year, and he was impressed.

Story continues

Like plenty of others, Diggs is excited about the potential of the rising Bills this season.

“I mean, honestly, if you look at this Bills team — if you look at it RIGHT NOW, in 2020? I think it’s a team that’s ready to be great,” Diggs wrote.

The addition of Diggs is a big one for the Bills, even though they gave up a lot of draft picks to get it done. Diggs is excited, although it sounds like he’ll remember his time with the Vikings fondly.

More from Yahoo Sports:



