Stefon Diggs reflects on 2nd half of the season and compares Josh Allen to Willie Beamen

Matt Harmon
Fantasy analyst

Yahoo Sports’ Matt Harmon is joined by the Buffalo Bills wide receiver on Radio Row at Super Bowl LVIII to discuss the wide receiver boom in the NFL and explain how quarterback Josh Allen is like Willie Beamen from the movie Any Given Sunday. Stefon joined Yahoo Sports on behalf of Gatorade.