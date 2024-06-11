Stefon Diggs questions Vikings’ ‘intent’ on being traded to the Bills

Stefon Diggs was traded away from Minnesota in 2020, but those days are being brought back up in the media—by Diggs himself. Now a Houston Texan, Diggs spent the past four seasons playing alongside Josh Allen with the Buffalo Bills.

During a recent press conference, Diggs was asked about his career in Buffalo and his relationship with Allen. Diggs said that from Day One, Allen was right by his side in Buffalo and treated him with respect, and they are still boys today. But he pointed some fingers at the Vikings in the process, saying he believed Minnesota could’ve had some ill intention in trading him to the Bills.

“Because at that point when I left Minnesota, I was a good player, but I [wanted] more for myself,” Diggs said. “I felt like I was better than that, that I could be better than that. And up to a point I was like, ‘Shoot, I’m gonna bet on myself’. And they sent me to Buffalo. I don’t know if they sent me to Buffalo with the kindest intent, but all’s well that ends well.”

It’s a wild take. Diggs wanted out of Minnesota after spending his first five seasons with the Vikings. The Bills were coming off a 10-6 year in 2019 and had Allen under center. It’s not like Minnesota dealt him to the worst team in the NFL just to get at him.

Either way, it worked out for both sides. Diggs put up numbers with Buffalo, and Minnesota drafted Justin Jefferson to replace Diggs.

