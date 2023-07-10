Stefon Diggs predicted as Bills’ non-QB MVP in 2023

How important could Stefon Diggs be to the Buffalo Bills in 2023?

NFL.com thinks he’s more important than everyone on the team’s roster if you were to exclude Josh Allen.

It’s no knock on Diggs, just the reality of the situation. The quarterback position is uber important in the modern-day NFL. But others have their importance and getting Diggs on the same page with the rest of the Bills could be key for Buffalo in 2023, according to the league’s website.

NFL.com named Diggs the Bills’ non-QB MVP candidate ahead of the upcoming 2023 season.

Again, due to the NFL being a passing game, Diggs is an easy choice. His importance to the Bills doesn’t need much highlighting after his second All-Pro campaign last season.

But Diggs’ name has been floated in negative headlines throughout the current offseason. It hit a fever pitch when Diggs skipped minicamp… and getting everyone back on the same page will be an important step for Buffalo this summer.

Here’s how NFL.com breaks down Diggs’ importance to the Bills:

There seems to have been something going on with Diggs and the Bills that’s hard to characterize but impossible to ignore, reflected most recently by a brief and slightly mysterious absence from minicamp. And that wasn’t the first instance of potential discord, either; Diggs’ frustrations with the team boiled over during and after a 17-point home playoff loss to the Bengals. Regardless, if the Bills are going to break their Super Bowl drought, it’s almost certainly going to happen with Diggs and Josh Allen making sweet music together. And if Diggs is on board, that’s possible. With pass rusher Von Miller coming off an ACL tear, Diggs is by far the clearest non-QB candidate on the roster. It’s a bit simplistic to say the Bills are a Super Bowl contender with Diggs and not a Super Bowl contender without Diggs, but that’s where I’m at. By definition, those are team-MVP-caliber credentials.

