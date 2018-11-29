Stefon Diggs out of practice again, says he’s playing Sunday

Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs missed a second straight day of practice on Thursday because of a knee injury, but he doesn’t expect the issue to be a problem this weekend.

Diggs said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press, that he will be in the lineup against the Patriots on Sunday.

While that’s an optimistic view, Diggs hasn’t always been on the money when it comes to medical predictions. He said early this month that he would play in Week Nine against the Lions despite a chest injury, but he wound up on the inactive list on gameday.

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes also sat out practice for the second straight day as he deals with a hamstring injury that head coach Mike Zimmer called “very, very mild.” The team will practice again on Friday and issue injury designations for Sunday later in the day.