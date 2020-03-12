Stefon Diggs posts video working out in another team’s gear

Stefon Diggs is trying to send a message on social media again.

Either that, or it was laundry day. Could be either one.

Via the Arizona Republic, the veteran wide receiver posted a video on his Instagram story of himself working out — while wearing an Arizona Cardinals shirt.

He, of course, doesn’t play for the Cardinals, and hasn’t visited them recently to get free stuff. He plays for the Vikings, who have said they had no plans to trade him.

“There is no reason to anticipate that Stefon Diggs is not going to be a Minnesota Viking,” General Manager Rick Spielman said at the Scouting Combine, which was definitive for people except the ones who remember Spielman saying he had “no intent” to trade Percy Harvin.

Diggs has sent out a number of cryptic messages on social media this offseason, and this could be another one.

Or else he left his gym bag at home and had to borrow a shirt from someone he worked out with. Could be that too.

