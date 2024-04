While Stefon Diggs will no longer suit up for the Bills, he’ll still carry fond memories of his time with the team.

Following Diggs being traded to the Texans, he took time to send a message out to Bills Mafia. Diggs thanked the fans that supported him for the past four seasons and made sure the mentioned a positive attitude toward the team, too.

Diggs penned his note on social media via Instagram. His message can be found below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire