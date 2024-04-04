Stefon Diggs passes physical, officially joins Texans

It's official: Stefon Diggs now has a new home in Houston.

He passed his physical Thursday, and the team announced his arrival to the roster.

It's another all-in move by the Texans, who also have acquired running back Joe Mixon and edge rusher Danielle Hunter this offseason. It marks the first time in NFL history that a team has added a 1,000-yard receiver, a 1,000-yard running back and a 10-plus sack edge rusher in the same offseason.

Diggs, 30, will join a receiving corps that also includes Nico Collins, Tank Dell and Noah Brown. The Texans also re-signed tight end Dalton Schultz this offseason.

In earning Pro Bowl honors each of the past four seasons with the Bills, Diggs averaged 6.7 catches and 87.4 yards in 66 games. He has six consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

The Texans turned to Diggs after missing out on a deal for Keenan Allen, who went to the Bears instead. Houston offered similar compensation to the Bears for Allen that Buffalo took for Diggs.