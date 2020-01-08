Stefon Diggs officially did not practice in a non-practice on Tuesday

The Vikings’ practice on Tuesday was so light that it wasn’t even a practice at all. Officially, the Vikings didn’t practice. Thus, officially, the injury report was an estimation.

Not practicing if Tuesday’s non-practice would have been an actual practice were cornerback Mackensie Alexander (knee), receiver Stefon Diggs (illness), defensive tackle Linval Joseph (knee), and safety Jayron Kearse (toe, knee). Alexander, who missed Sunday’s win over the Saints, reportedly has had knee surgery.

Fully participating in practice, if there had been a practice, were tight end Tyler Conklin (knee), running back Dalvin Cook (shoulder), guard Josh Kline (elbow), defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo (hamstring), cornerback Xavier Rhodes (ankle, shoulder), defensive tackle Shamar Stephen (knee), and defensive end Stephen Weatherly (foot).

Rhodes injured his shoulder with a high-impact hit on Saints running back Alvin Kamara. Cook’s injury came against the Chargers in Week 15; he missed Week 16 and Week 17. Running back Alexander Mattison, who missed time late in the season with an ankle injury, does not appear on the injury report.