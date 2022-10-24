Stefon Diggs off to historic pace for Bills through six games

The Buffalo Bills’ first six games held some historic moments in terms of receiving thanks to Stefon Diggs.

Heading into the bye, Diggs had recorded 49 catches on the year. That was good for second-most in the entire NFL (Tyreek Hill – 50).

Not only that, it was a franchise record. That stat is the best any receiver has ever put up in team history through their first half-dozen contests.

Overall, Diggs also entered the bye with 656 yards (Hill – 701) and six touchdowns (Travis Kelce – 7). Those two figures were second-best in the league, respectively, as well.

In terms of those receptions, two games really helped put Diggs over the top. In Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans and Week 6 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Diggs put up 12 and 10 receptions, respectively.

Thanks to those, Diggs already holds another franchise-best record. In his Buffalo career, Diggs has seven double-digit catch contests. That’s now the most in Bills history for any wideout (Andre Reed).

Naturally Diggs can’t do it all himself. Quarterback Josh Allen, who already owns numerous franchise-best records, plays a big part in Diggs’ successes.

Diggs acknowledged that on Von Miller’s podcast via Bleacher Report last week. The wideout got a bit emotional when discussing the QB and noted how seamless their relationship has always been.

“When I first met him, I tell people this story all the time– I’m not going to ask much of you.’ So I was like, ‘What’s up? What do you need?’ He was like, ‘Just get open and catch the ball. I don’t care how you do it, I don’t care about none of that. Just get open and catch the ball.’ And I was like s—! You sure? And from that point on we were hoopin’. Up to this point now, it’s like, ‘How good can we be?’” Diggs said.

And speaking of franchise records, we can’t get much further without mentioning Allen. Not only did Diggs put together the best first six games of any Bills receiver ever in the team’s last contest with the Kansas City Chiefs, Allen put his touchdown passes for the year up to 17 total.

You guessed it–Another Bills record for Allen.

