Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was fined for unexcused absences from practices and meetings while with the Vikings last season and his apparent dissatisfaction with the team led to thoughts that the team might trade him during the season.

Diggs said at the time that he “can’t sit up here and act like everything is OK” and that there is “truth to all rumors,” but he wasn’t traded last year. He was traded to the Bills in March shortly after tweeting that it was time for “a new beginning,” however, and he had his first session with reporters since that deal on Wednesday.

Diggs took issue with a question about being vocal regarding his desire to leave the Vikings and why the situation with the Bills will be a better one for him.

“I never actually said anything. So when you said that, I was a little taken aback,” Diggs said, via Matthew Fairburn of TheAthletic.com. “But this new situation, I can say I’m excited. There is no right or wrong or problems to be fixed here or something to be replaced from my old situation. I have a lot of respect for the Minnesota Vikings. At the time the trade happened, you kind of have to look at it for what it is. But I never really was vocal about what I did or didn’t like.”

One of the things Diggs probably likes about his situation are the tweaks to his contract that up his 2020 salary by more than $3 million and guarantees an extra $7.7 million of his 2021 compensation. A new contract might be in the cards beyond that point, but any discussion of that will likely wait until Diggs and the Bills spend some time on the field together.

Stefon Diggs: I was never really vocal about liking or not liking Minnesota originally appeared on Pro Football Talk