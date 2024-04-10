Stefon Diggs’ most recent ‘like’ on social media was not nice to Bills Mafia

The message on Twitter/X that Stefon Diggs has most-recently “liked” is causing a bit of a stir.

Diggs was traded by the Buffalo Bills to the Houston Texans. The move was a shocking one because prior to it, Diggs was a fan favorite in Buffalo.

Nearly before every game he would play catch with fans in the crowd. The fan base, Bills Mafia, nearly always went to bat for him and defended him.

But since the dust has settled, was there some underlying feelings held by Diggs?

Diggs, 30, has liked a comment on his social media account that took a shot at Bills Mafia which called them the “worse fanbase” in the NFL and bitter.

Yes, this is how the world works in 2024 and here is the post:

Stefon Diggs's most recent Like 👀. pic.twitter.com/8FQdZPTpEP — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) April 10, 2024

