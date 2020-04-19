Stefon Diggs, Marquise Brown learn their opponents in Madden NFL 20 Celebrity Tournament

The Madden NFL 20 Celebrity Tournament is officially underway with ESPN releasing the bracket.

The tournament is bringing together athletes, celebrities and ESPN personalities to compete over the course of the next week for charity.

Among the tournament participants are some DMV players, including Ravens' Marquise ‘Hollywood' Brown and former Terp and current Buffalo Bills Stefon Diggs.

The @ESPN #Madden20 Celebrity Tournament has kicked off on ESPN 2‼️



Who are you picking to win it all? pic.twitter.com/KJYQZxE97b



— Madden NFL 20 #StayandPlay (@EAMaddenNFL) April 19, 2020

The first-round begins Monday at 12 p.m. ET and continues everyday on ESPN digital and social platforms.

Here are the first-round face-offs:

DeAndre Hopkins vs. Lil Yachty

Chris Weidman vs. Devonta Freeman

Cam Jordan vs. Melvin Gordon

Marquise Brown vs. YG

Omar Raja vs. Stefon Diggs

Katie Nolan vs. Pat McAfee

Daniel Cormier vs. Drew Lock

Snoop Dogg vs. Travis Kelce

