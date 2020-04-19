Stefon Diggs, Marquise Brown learn their opponents in Madden NFL 20 Celebrity Tournament

Jackie Walsh
NBC Sports Washington

The Madden NFL 20 Celebrity Tournament is officially underway with ESPN releasing the bracket. 

The tournament is bringing together athletes, celebrities and ESPN personalities to compete over the course of the next week for charity. 

Among the tournament participants are some DMV players, including Ravens' Marquise ‘Hollywood' Brown and former Terp and current Buffalo Bills Stefon Diggs

The first-round begins Monday at 12 p.m. ET and continues everyday on ESPN digital and social platforms. 

Here are the first-round face-offs:

