This time, Stefon Diggs is serious.

The Vikings receiver left no doubt about what his “it’s time for a new beginning” meant after facing pushback from a Twitter user.

“Every time Stefon Diggs gets butt hurt he posts some ominous tweet about new beginnings or change,” said @zack_a9. “Then we get report ‘Minnesota has no intention of trading Diggs’ and he posts himself in Vikings uniform hugging a teammate or something. Relax Pats fans, he’s just a drama queen.”

Responded Diggs: “Nah this ain’t one of them times champ. Something’s going to happen.”

So there it is. And now we wait to see what it is and where he goes.

Stefon Diggs makes it clear: “Something’s going to happen” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk