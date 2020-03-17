The Bears will go from having to face Stefon Diggs twice a year to not seeing him until 2022.

Granted, the haul the Minnesota Vikings are getting from the Buffalo Bills in return for the star wide out was too good to pass up:

Compensation update: Bills are trading a 1st-round pick, a 5th-round pick, a 6th-round pick and a 2021 4th-round pick for Vikings WR Stefon Diggs and a 2020 7th-round pick, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

(This only raises further, hilarious questions about what the heck the Houston Texans were doing agreeing to trade DeAndre Hopkins for, you know, not a first-round pick earlier in the day.)

The 26-year-old Diggs was one of the NFL's most explosive weapons in 2019, averaging 17.9 yards per reception while setting a career high with 1,130 receiving yards. Even in adding another first-round pick (No. 22 overall), the Vikings will have a tough time replacing Diggs' production in 2020.

In eight career games against the Bears, Diggs caught 52 passes for 576 yards with seven touchdowns. He went over 100 yards in each of his last two games at Soldier Field, though the Bears won both of those tilts.

Diggs, seemingly, has been trying to get out of Minnesota for some time now, and earlier Monday prophesied that he actually meant his agitating for an exit:

Nah this ain't one of them times champ. Somethings going to happen. — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) March 16, 2020

This is probably a good trade for the Vikings in the long run if Diggs, really, didn't want to be there. But congrats to him for forcing his way out of the NFL's coldest city for the second-coldest one.

Stefon Diggs leaves NFC North as Vikings, Bills reportedly agree to major trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago