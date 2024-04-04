Stefon Diggs’ last target with the Bills was a doozy (video)

Most should agree that this will not be the lasting memory of Stefon Diggs with the Bills.

… but it sure is something.

Diggs was traded by the Bills to the Texans. The move shocked the NFL at large.

Diggs put up a lot of numbers, managed to suit up in a lot games, and make some huge plays for the Bills. However, his final target with the team will be one forget.

In the 2023 postseason, Diggs appeared to have a step on Chiefs defender Justin Reid. Jumping up, Diggs failed to make that catch, which was in the fourth quarter, of a three-point game. Ouch.

A clip of the play can be found in the player below:

Stefon Diggs’ last target in a Bills uniform pic.twitter.com/DiSfKqhYnF — #BlackLivesMatter (@Richie59FIFTY) April 3, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire