Stefon Diggs knocked the shoes off a field invader with a massive hit during the Chiefs-Bills thriller

The Bills wide receiver was locked in during the final moments of Buffalo's AFC Divisional playoff matchup against the Chiefs in Kansas City Sunday night. So when a rogue Chiefs fan bolted onto the field with just two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Diggs was ready to take care of business.

The two-time Pro Bowler lowered his shoulder and absolutely clobbered the field invader. Diggs hit him so hard, his sneakers popped right off.

Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins flings a shoe left by the fan who ran onto the field. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The CBS broadcast of the game was quick to cut away from the ruckus on the field at Arrowhead Stadium. Fans watching from home were only able to catch a brief glimpse of the trespasser as security wrestled him onto the turf.

But those who watched the game in-person caught Diggs' massive hit. And some were quick enough to record the spectacle and share it on social media.

Videos from the stands show Diggs charging across the field and driving the unwelcome guest into the ground. The fan's right sneaker comes off clean with the tackle, while the remaining shoe clung on until he took a second hit from security moments later.

Check out a video one fan recorded of the scene below:

