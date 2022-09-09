Armed with a 24-10 lead over the Rams in the fourth quarter, the Bills looked like they had Thursday’s season opener in hand.

But then the dagger came on third-and-4 with 9:33 left in the contest, as quarterback Josh Allen rolled to his right and fired a 53-yard touchdown to receiver Stefon Diggs.

For much of the night, Allen didn’t even attempt a deep pass, saying after the game the Rams were taking many of the downfield options away. But at that point in the contest, Allen noticed something and improvised with Diggs to get into the end zone.

“Josh told me to just run,” Diggs said postgame, noting that route wasn’t even in the original play.

Diggs also complimented Allen’s vision as a quarterback, saying he sees what plenty of individuals don’t on the field.

“One thing I’ve learned,” Diggs said, “do what the quarterback tells you.”

Allen said the Bills “felt like their corners were really looking at the quarterback.

“Diggs just ran a heck of a route, the offensive line protected and gave us a chance. He went up there and made a play for us.”

The chemistry between Diggs and Allen has always been strong since the Bills acquired the receiver in 2020. That connection should continue to give defenses fits through the rest of 2022.

Stefon Diggs: Josh Allen “told me to just run” on 53-yard touchdown originally appeared on Pro Football Talk