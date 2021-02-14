Stefon Diggs to J.J. Watt: Just hear me out big fella

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs made the move to Buffalo last offseason and it paid off with the biggest season of his career.

It also paid off with the best Bills season in decades. They still fell short of a trip to the Super Bowl, however, and Diggs would like to see the Bills make another splash this offseason as they try to take that final step.

The player that Diggs has in mind is defensive end J.J. Watt. Watt was released by the Texans on Friday and Diggs shot a tweet to the three-time defensive player of the year asking him to “just hear me out real quick big fella.”

A report indicated that the Bills have made more formal overtures to Watt as well. They aren’t the only team that has done so and the others likely have players willing to make similar pitches to the one Diggs would make about coming to Buffalo.

