Stefon Diggs interview & week 1 games we’re excited to watch

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens each picked three Week 1 games that they’re excited to watch for fantasy purposes. Find out why Andy is excited to watch the Jaguars and why Matt wants to see the Joe Flacco revenge game against the Ravens.

Later in the episode, Matt is joined by Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs for a conversation about the expectations on this year’s Bills team, Gabe Davis’ potential, and underwear.

02:40 49ers @ Bears

09:10 TNF: Bills @ Rams

15:30 Chiefs @ Cardinals

20:20 Ravens @ Jets

24:30 Jaguars @ Commanders

31:00 Eagles @ Lions

37:10 SNF: Buccaneers @ Cowboys

41:00 Stefon Diggs interview

41:45 Pressure on the Bills?

43:20 What’s it like being a veteran?

46:20 BUF adding talent to the roster

48:30 Gabe Davis

50:20 Austin Ekeler

51:00 Isaiah McKenzie

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts