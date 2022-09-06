Stefon Diggs interview & week 1 games we’re excited to watch
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens each picked three Week 1 games that they’re excited to watch for fantasy purposes. Find out why Andy is excited to watch the Jaguars and why Matt wants to see the Joe Flacco revenge game against the Ravens.
Later in the episode, Matt is joined by Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs for a conversation about the expectations on this year’s Bills team, Gabe Davis’ potential, and underwear.
02:40 49ers @ Bears
09:10 TNF: Bills @ Rams
15:30 Chiefs @ Cardinals
20:20 Ravens @ Jets
24:30 Jaguars @ Commanders
31:00 Eagles @ Lions
37:10 SNF: Buccaneers @ Cowboys
41:00 Stefon Diggs interview
41:45 Pressure on the Bills?
43:20 What’s it like being a veteran?
46:20 BUF adding talent to the roster
48:30 Gabe Davis
50:20 Austin Ekeler
51:00 Isaiah McKenzie
