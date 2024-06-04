Stefon Diggs was ‘happy’ to be traded to Texans, but praises Bills & Josh Allen

When Stefon Diggs was traded by the Buffalo Bills to the Houston Texans a word came to mind: Happy.

“I kind of felt that it was going that direction throughout [last season],” Diggs told reporters in Houston. “I had some ups and downs, especially after the first eight (games). Kinda felt it in the air a little bit.”

“When I got traded? I was happy. I was in a good place,” he added.

While Diggs, 30, sounds comfortable in his new environment, he did not burn any bridges. The All-Pro receiver had positive things to say about Buffalo and his former quarterback in Josh Allen.

“When I got to Buffalo, Josh… is still my guy. People don’t really understand what it’s like to be out there,” Diggs said. “I probably wouldn’t be right here without him. I got a lot of love for that boy. Y’all give him a hug and a kiss for me.”

In Buffalo, similar praises have been sent Diggs’ way since the deal went down.

“Stef’s a heck of a talent, a big part of the success we’ve had,” general manager Brandon Beane said. “You’re not going to just walk in and replace a guy like Stefon Diggs, and he’ll be a great addition in Houston.”

In the end, the Bills eating $31 million in dead cap space is still what really speaks volumes. That’s a huge number to eat for a player no longer on your roster… but both sides are saying the right things post-trade.

For Diggs’ full thoughts on Allen, see the attached KPRC2-TV clip below:

