Stefon Diggs ‘happy’ to be joining breakout Texans team for 2024 season

Stefon Diggs is at peace with his departure from Buffalo and his arrival in Houston.

The newest member of the Texans’ offense couldn’t stop grinning when mentioning names like Nico Collins, Tank Dell and C.J. Stroud.

“I told God to ‘light my path,’ and here I am,” Diggs said in his first press conference since being traded this offseason. “He makes no mistakes. I stand firm on that. When I say I’ve been smiling, I’ve been smiling.”

C.J. Stroud and Stefon Diggs continue to build timing and chemistry for #Texans at minicamp @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/0Y8WwiWXKL — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 4, 2024

One of the league’s most productive receivers now joins an offense that could light the NFL on fire next season. Last season, teams struggled to contain Stroud as he zipped touchdown passes to Collins and Dell en route to a division title.

Enter Diggs, the NFL leader in receptions since 2020 (445), now looking for his sixth consecutive 1,000-yard season as a top target for Stroud. Some believe the Texans have the best receiver trio in the league, including several inside the locker room.

“This offense is one of those units that has a lot of horses in the stable,” Diggs said of working with his new teammates. “You let them all loose, we’ll figure the rest out.”

While Diggs, 30, might be the veteran in the clubhouse, he’s still young at heart. At least based on how he plays. While most veterans work through drills at their own pace, Diggs elects to challenge young defensive backs in coverage.

Stefon Diggs in the new Texans uniforms 👀 (📸 @HoustonTexans) pic.twitter.com/wYmcwpZyXY — PFF (@PFF) June 3, 2024

Countless times during Tuesday’s open media session Diggs was winning routes in the open field. He battled against Derek Stingley Jr. during 7-on-7 drills. He worked past rookie Kamari Lassiter during team drills for a first-down gain.

“What I’ve seen is a guy who I thought we would get. A guy who’s made plays and every time we’ve thrown him the ball, he’s come down with it,” coach DeMeco Ryans said. “Sure-handed guy. A really good teammate, a great energy around the building and in a locker room with the guys. So I’m excited to continue to see his growth.”

That’s Diggs’ personality, who hopes to be a reason why Houston only builds off their first season under the Ryans-Stroud dynamic. Yes, he hopes to see Houston compete for a Super Bowl this season, but winning a title had little to do with his arrival this offseason.

“I came here to win,” Diggs said. “It sounds good to be like, ‘You won a Super Bowl and you won a ring,’ but it takes a lot of effort and consistency. For me, I’m going to take it one day at a time.

“I don’t put the carriage before the horse.”

"Got a lot of horses in the stable. Let'em all loose, we'll figure the rest out." – Texans WR Stefon Diggs likes the firepower on offense. pic.twitter.com/5pTLDDCH4b — Drew Dougherty (@DoughertyDrew) June 4, 2024

What’s unique about Houston’s passing game is each player has a trait that sets them apart. Collins, who last season became the third player in franchise history to finish with over 1,200 receiving yards in a single season, is known for his vertical presence and win ratio in the red zone, given his 6-foot-4 frame.

Dell, who was on pace for over 1,200 yards as a rookie before suffering a season-ending leg injury, has speed that can turn short routes into substantial games across the middle.

And Diggs, who’s always been praised for his crisp route-running and sure-fire hands, has been one of the more reliable weapons since being drafted out of Maryland in 2015.

“There’s a dawg everywhere,” Stroud said of Diggs’ addition. “If [a defender] looks right or looks left, there’s going to be a dawg. He was to be a part of that. That’s what we bring to the table. He’s been nothing but amazing so far and I’m excited to work with him.”

Diggs, who now enters a contract year after Houston voided the final three years of his previous deal in Buffalo, already has laid down the foundation with Stroud, Dell and others outside the practice facility. Following the trade, he joined the two, plus John Metchie III out in Los Angeles for a practice session.

All-Pro WR Stefon Diggs on how he has accepted the family vibes in Houston, following in the footsteps of guys like Andre Johnson and being around the people that came before him. 🫡 (Via @HoustonTexans) pic.twitter.com/S6w7IgC75m — Nick Schwager (@NickSchwagerNFL) June 4, 2024

That relationship has carried over in practice. Dell mentioned how attentive Diggs has been with the young receivers, including himself. Stroud mentioned how he’s helped him work on certain areas to better his craft heading into Year 2.

“He ready to go,” Dell said. “He still got that “it” factor, and I feel like with all of us coming at the opposing teams, it’s going to be special.”

As for the target share, the number of balls thrown Diggs’ way doesn’t seem an issue. He already knew what to expect after seeing Collins and Dell come into their own last season.

“It’s not my job to call the plays,” Diggs said. “I just got to get open and catch it. For me, it is not something I would worry about. You do your job you get the ball.”

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire