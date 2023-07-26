Stefon Diggs in 'a good spot' with Buffalo Bills, Sean McDermott says at training camp

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott said exactly what everyone expected him to say Wednesday morning on the first day of training camp at St. John Fisher University.

First, he and the team are happy to be back in Pittsford to begin preparation for the 2023 season. Second, wide receiver Stefon Diggs is ready to roll and whatever issues kept him away from all but one day of the offseason program have been resolved.

“We’re in a good spot and Stef is ready to practice,” McDermott said. “He’s in the locker room now and he put in a lot of hard work this summer. So the team is ready to go to get out here to practice. I think that’s really our focus and it should be our focus, the team and making sure we’re putting the work in out here that we need to put it in.”

Diggs has been asked by the Bills’ media relations staff to speak after practice, so we’ll see if he decides to do that. If so, perhaps he’ll shed some light on whatever the problem was.

McDermott said that Diggs will not need to take things slow at first because he wasn’t with the team in the offseason, but that’s the same for all the players at the start of training camp.

“Some of our veteran players, just want to make sure we’re ramping them up the right way and also as we get going through the dog days of training camp, so to speak, that we’re monitoring their rep count and making sure that they’re getting themselves ready to go but also not wearing them out at the same time,” McDermott said. “We know what Stef can do, we know what type of player he is and what he means to our football team.”

Before the Bills arrived in Pittsford, they announced several roster moves. The most obvious is that edge rusher Von Miller will start the summer on the active/physically unable to perform list as he tries to work himself back from the torn ACL he suffered last Thanksgiving.

If you recall last summer, the condition of cornerback Tre’Davious White — who suffered a torn ACL on Thanksgiving Day 2021 — and his possible return to the field at Fisher was a hot topic, which in hindsight proved silly. White didn’t start practicing until October and didn’t make his season debut until the same day Miller suffered his injury, a really weird symmetry to all of that.

Miller has reportedly made a quicker recovery, though his goal of making it back for the season opener seems a bit out of reach.

Also starting on active/PUP will be defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) and special teams ace Tyler Matakevich (undisclosed reason). Those three players can work on the sideline with trainers, and they do count against the 90-man training camp roster.

Running back Nyheim Hines, who suffered a significant knee injury just last week in a jet ski accident, was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list. He is expected to be out the entire season. And tight end Nick Guggemos was released.

“Yeah, it’s unfortunate. I’m not going to get too much into it,” McDermott said of Hines. “He’s a great young man and I know what football means to him and what this team means to him and what he means to us. So it’s a big loss for us. But we hope for a speedy recovery for Nyheim.”

As for who might take over as the main return man, Deonte Harty and Khalil Shakir were taking some early reps on punt return, but McDermott said, “I’m not going to get into speculation on who (might replace Hines) and when and all that type of stuff.”

To fill the spots of Hines and Guggemos, the Bills signed tight end Jace Sternberger and running back Darrynton Evans after they worked out at One Bills Drive Monday.

Sternberger was a 2019 third-round draft pick of the Packers but he saw minimal action in 2019 and 2020, catching 12 passes for 114 yards and a TD from Aaron Rodgers, but has been out of the NFL since then.

In 2021 he was suspended two games for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy and was waived by Green Bay, then bounced around to the practice squads of the Seahawks, Commanders and Steelers, never hooking on. The 27-year-old most recently played for the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL and he caught 33 passes for 517 yards and seven touchdowns this past season.

Evans was a 2020 third-round pick of the Titans who spent two years in Tennessee and then last season with the Bears. He has 196 career yards from scrimmage.

