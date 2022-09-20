The Bills are pulling away.

Stefon Diggs got his second touchdown of the night, catching a 46-yard pass from Josh Allen after a double move. It has given the Bills a 24-7 lead with 10:18 remaining in the third quarter.

Diggs has 10 catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns. The Titans as a team have only 10 receptions for 105 yards.

Diggs had eight catches for 122 yards and a touchdown in the season opener against the Rams. He had only two 100-yard games in the regular season a year ago.

The Bills have 309 yards, with Allen completing 22 of 29 passes for 287 yards and three touchdowns.

Stefon Diggs goes over 100 yards, scores second TD to put Bills up 24-7 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk