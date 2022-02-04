Stefon Diggs goes full Bills Mafia, catches ball through table (video)

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is competing in the 2022 Pro Bowl this weekend. He, along with offensive lineman, are the two players representing the Bills there.

But Diggs took his Buffalo ambassador role to a whole new level.

During one of the skills competitions on Friday prior to the game on Sunday, Diggs was taking part in a catching challenge. One phase of it allowed for the use of props.

Diggs, repping his Bills Mafia family, jumped through a table. New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones delivered the ball that allowed Diggs to pull off the stunt.

Check it out below:

