Stefon Diggs gives blunt feelings on Bills shortcomings, trade from Vikings (video)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs has given some candid thoughts during his appearance on “The Shop.”

On the HBO program in collaboration with NBA star LeBron James, the set is one that creates a free-flowing atmosphere. During Diggs’ time speaking, he reflected upon two major topics: The shortcomings the Bills have had in recent years and the Minnesota Vikings trading him.

On the latter, Diggs did seem to show he still has a bit of angst against his former team. In the receiver’s mind, the Vikings wanted to trade him to Buffalo to slow his career, not help it.

“Minnesota sent me to Buffalo not to have the career that I’ve been having,” Diggs said. “I felt like they sent me there, like, for s— not to go well, in my opinion.”

On the status of the Bills, Diggs said he’s still searching for answers and showed he is still emotional regarding the way things have gone. Buffalo has made the playoffs all three years Diggs has spent with the Bills, but they’ve continued to fall short of the Super Bowl.

“It doesn’t make sense. Like I will rack my brain with this s— at this point,” Diggs said.

In terms of what’s missing, Diggs took the aim at “execution” missing for his team in those losses.

Regarding Diggs, the Bills aren’t concerned. General manager Brandon Beane said said that numerous times throughout the offseason.

There has been some speculation relating to Diggs’ future in Buffalo–mostly having to do with comments Diggs has made on social media–But there’s almost no way he’s moved since he’s signed through 2027 and it would cost the Bills a $37.5 million dead cap hit to move him right now.

Back to Diggs, it’s best to let people draw their own conclusions on his thoughts regarding the “execution” not made by the Bills during their playoff losses. Is he taking shots at teammates in Buffalo or just making generalized statements?

Be the judge yourself with the NSFW clip from his appearance on “The Shop” below:

Bills WR @stefondiggs is frustrated with Buffalo's lack of playoff success. (@HBOTheShop) “It doesn’t make sense. I’ll rack my brain with this sh-t at this point. Why sh-t ain’t coming together?"pic.twitter.com/naPN7eWVVW — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 10, 2023

Related

Bills do not receive any compensatory picks for 2023 NFL draft Bills' Micah Hyde: Josh Allen gives you confidence you can win each Sunday (video) Biggest winners from the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire