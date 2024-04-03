Stefon Diggs foreshadowed his departure from the Bills with social media post

The Buffalo Bills continued their offseason roster makeover by reportedly agreeing to a trade that will sent Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans.

NFL.com reported Diggs is being traded with a 2024 sixth-round NFL Draft pick and a 2025 fifth-round choice in exchange for a second-round draft pick next year.

Earlier this year the Bills released safeties Jordan Poyer and Siran Neal, center Mitch Morse, and designated cornerback Tre’Davious White as a post June 1 release. Wide receiver Gabe Davis signed as a free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

And now Diggs is gone.

Diggs made the Pro Bowl in all four of his seasons with Buffalo. He had 445 catches, 5,372 receiving yards and 37 touchdown receptions during that time with the Bills.

On Tuesday night, Diggs sort of foreshadowed his departure while responding to a Bills fan who was talking about Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen on X.

The fan, whose handle is ThePeakyPirate, had written: “Does Josh benefit from having a top tier receiver, yes.

“Is he essential to his success, no.”

Diggs’ response: “You sure?”

After the trade became public knowledge, fans noted Diggs’ tweet took on new meaning and commented on it.

