Stefon Diggs following Bills loss to Vikings: 'I'll take the good with the bad'
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs addresses the media following Bills loss vs. the Minnesota Vikings during Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs addresses the media following Bills loss vs. the Minnesota Vikings during Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season.
Dallas led 28-14 before Aaron Rodgers and rookie wide receiver Christian Watson hooked up twice to tie the game and Green Bay came up with a huge fourth-down stop in overtime.
Justin Jefferson's catch of the year. Josh Allen's end zone fumble. This game was wild.
Midway through the third quarter, the Cardinals have had to make another change at quarterback. Third-string QB Trace McSorley has entered the game for Colt McCoy. McCoy headed to the medical tent after throwing an incomplete pass that was also flagged for intentional grounding. McCoy was shown on the FOX broadcast grabbing the back of [more]
The Dolphins made the right hire at head coach this past offseason.
The Indianapolis Colts meet the Las Vegas Raiders as both teams struggle, and the Colts have an interim coach who came from ESPN.
No. 1 Georgia led an unchanged top five in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, while the rest of the Top 25 was shuffled after eight ranked teams lost — including two big upsets in the Pac-12. For the second straight week, the Bulldogs received all but one of the 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. No. 2 Ohio State received the other first-place vote.
Follow our live coverage of Sunday’s NFL game between the Cowboys and Packers at Lambeau Field.
The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Buffalo Bills in perhaps the wildest game of the 2022 NFL season. Here's how it all went down.
Here's everything we know from the Colts' 25-20 win over the Raiders.
NBC Sports football analyst Cris Collinsworth has no doubt the 49ers can win the Super Bowl with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback.
Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco laid a hit on Kansas City Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, putting him in the NFL's concussion protocol.
Same story, different day. The Cowboys found a way to lose to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
The Giants rebounded from their pre-bye week loss to the Seahawks with a 24-16 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
MUNICH (AP) Even in defeat, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll could recognize the special experience of participating in the NFL's first regular-season game in Germany. Seattle and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a Bavarian welcome both in the days leading up to the game and during it, highlighted by an energetic capacity crowd of 69,811 at Allianz Arena singing together in the final minutes of the game and afterward. The Buccaneers beat the Seahawks 21-16, but both sides seemed to appreciate the historic nature of the event.
Raiders drop another game, lose to Colts 25-20
Josh Allen is starting as the Bills host the Vikings. Follow this page for live updates of the action.
College Football Odds: Opening Lines, Values Week 12. The early college football lines and odds for Week 12 of the 2022 season. Where are the potential values?
Robert Quinn can become the first player to accomplish this feat since the NFL went to a uniform schedule in 1933.
Former NFL head coach Bill Cowher called the hiring of Jeff Saturday "a travesty," and Colts execs were reportedly against the move.
Detroit Lions overcame a two-touchdown deficit in the fourth quarter at the Chicago Bears for Dan Campbell's first road win as head coach