Stefon Diggs expecting Colts to play with fuel from playoff loss to Bills

Many recall Buffalo wide receiver Stefon Diggs at the end of the Bills’ playoff run in 2020.

He was staring off watching the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate their AFC title and Super Bowl berth.

In terms of Buffalo’s upcoming game in Week 11 against the Indianapolis Colts (5-5), reverse the roles. The Bills (6-3) ended the Colts’ playoff run a year ago so he knows they’ll be ready to go this weekend.

“It was tight throughout that game,” Diggs said via video conference. “They’re going to come in with that mindset of wanting to win. If I’m that team, in my mind, I mean you know what what happened, you remember that game, you want to beat that team.”

“For us, we just have to prepare the right way. Go in with the mindset of, things might be tight,” Diggs added.

Along with that headspace, the Bills might have to come in ready to do what what the team did just last week against the New York Jets… and what they did in that playoff win vs. Indy.

Feed Diggs the ball.

A week ago, Diggs had 162 yards, a season-high. In the 2020 postseason vs. the Colts, he had six catches for 128 yards and a touchdown.

But the wideout himself isn’t really concerned about if he does put up such numbers. Diggs said he hasn’t been worried about his stats early this season, either.

“I try not to get too high and I try not to get too low,” Diggs said. “Coming out of last season, people want that to be an everyday occasion. But we’ve got a lot of depth, a lot of playmakers.”

There’s still no doubting the excitement some might have after Diggs’ recent game. Many will hope he’s going to continue that pace as Buffalo inches closer to the playoffs again.

As far as quarterback Josh Allen is concerned, the Bills’ No. 1 receiver has his trust and he could be making big plays in the near future soon.

“I’m gonna trust him with those 50-50 balls implicitly because more often than not he’s gonna come down with it,” Allen said via video conference.

“I’ve been a big believer in off-field relationships paying dividends on the field. I think that ours kind of speaks volumes,” Allen added. “He’s not talking to me from a wide receiver to quarterback perspective. It’s a friend-to-friend perspective.”

Buffalo will hope these two buddies can lead the Bills to a 7-3 record on Sunday.

