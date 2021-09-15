Stefon Diggs enjoyed a foamy beverage to forget the Steelers loss

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has often mentioned the “24-hour rule.”

Win or lose, the QB says after a game, it’s in the past after a day. It’s onto the next for him.

Allen actually dusted off that exact same sentiment this week. Via video conference on Wednesday, Allen reflected back to his team’s season-opening loss to the Steelers. The QB said after 24 hours, it was onto the Dolphins.

For wide receiver Stefon Diggs, the same can be said.

But Diggs needed a refreshment as well.

During his press conference time, Diggs gave some more detail on how he handled the loss. Involved in that process was some Ginger Ale with a side of game film.

Diggs cracked a cold one open as soon as he got home:

Maybe Diggs was sick to his stomach after the loss and needed to settle it?

Maybe he just likes the taste?

Regardless, we each handle adversity different in life and if you find yourself in such a scenario and ask yourself, “what would Stef do?”

He’d have a Ginger Ale.

