Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs was the last player to leave the field Sunday after the team’s loss. He was one of the last players out of the locker room, too.

His brother, Bills receiver Stefon Diggs, was the first player out of his team’s locker room earlier in the day.

Stefon Diggs has received criticism for his quick postgame departure. Running back Duke Johnson escorted Diggs back into the locker room for Sean McDermott’s address to the team before Diggs then left for good.

On Monday, McDermott chalked it up to Diggs’ competitiveness.

Diggs responded with three tweets.

Diggs’ first tweet read: “Want me to be okay with losing? Nah.” His second read: “Want me to be okay with our level of play when it’s not up to the standard? Nah.” His third read: “It’s easy to criticize my reaction more than the result.”

During the game, Diggs was caught by CBS cameras yelling at and waving his arms at quarterback Josh Allen on the sideline. Allen never looked up from his tablet.

Allen targeted Diggs 10 times, with Diggs catching four for 35 yards.

Stefon Diggs: It’s easy to criticize my reaction more than the result originally appeared on Pro Football Talk