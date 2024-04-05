Stefon Diggs’ contract: A new twist to the Bills-Texans trade
There was a new layer added to the Stefon Diggs trade.
The Buffalo Bills sent their top receiver to the Houston Texans in a move that shocked the NFL.
It was immediately viewed as a move that didn’t make the Bills look great. Buffalo had to eat more than $30 million of dead cap space to move him out only to land a second-round pick in next year’s draft.
Now for the twist.
Upon joining the Texans, Diggs has a new contract he’s playing on. It makes the Bills’ side of the deal look a bit nicer now.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 30-year-old wideout is now on a one-year deal. Previously he had multiple years left on his contract. Houston could now lose him after one season:
Added incentive for Stefon Diggs: As part of the Buffalo-Houston trade, the Texans wiped out the final three years on Diggs’ contract, giving him the ability to become a free agent after this season, league sources tell ESPN. The Texans also took the $3.5 million guaranteed to… pic.twitter.com/3CdRZY0LhK
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2024
For Diggs, he’s betting on himself. He led the NFL in receiving yards from 2020-2023. That could mean a big pay day after next year.
While Buffalo did also lose a pair of late-round selections in the deal (2024 sixth-rounder (No. 189) and 2025 fifth-rounder), this trade looks better from their perspective. From Buffalo’s vantage point it originally was giving up three years of Diggs for one pick… now that’s not the case.