Stefon Diggs’ contract: A new twist to the Bills-Texans trade

There was a new layer added to the Stefon Diggs trade.

The Buffalo Bills sent their top receiver to the Houston Texans in a move that shocked the NFL.

It was immediately viewed as a move that didn’t make the Bills look great. Buffalo had to eat more than $30 million of dead cap space to move him out only to land a second-round pick in next year’s draft.

Now for the twist.

Upon joining the Texans, Diggs has a new contract he’s playing on. It makes the Bills’ side of the deal look a bit nicer now.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 30-year-old wideout is now on a one-year deal. Previously he had multiple years left on his contract. Houston could now lose him after one season:

Added incentive for Stefon Diggs: As part of the Buffalo-Houston trade, the Texans wiped out the final three years on Diggs’ contract, giving him the ability to become a free agent after this season, league sources tell ESPN. The Texans also took the $3.5 million guaranteed to… pic.twitter.com/3CdRZY0LhK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2024

For Diggs, he’s betting on himself. He led the NFL in receiving yards from 2020-2023. That could mean a big pay day after next year.

While Buffalo did also lose a pair of late-round selections in the deal (2024 sixth-rounder (No. 189) and 2025 fifth-rounder), this trade looks better from their perspective. From Buffalo’s vantage point it originally was giving up three years of Diggs for one pick… now that’s not the case.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire