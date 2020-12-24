Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley wouldn’t give teams the Brian Daboll pitch

The highest peak for a NFL coach to reach is the one as a bench boss. The head coach is the top of the top and only a handful of people every reach this.

With the improvements the Bills (11-3) have seen in quarterback Josh Allen and their offense in general over the past year, some suggest Buffalo’s offensive coordinator in Brian Daboll could be close to reaching such levels… and soon.

Everyone knows Daboll and other coaches aspire to such heights. Because of that, those around potential head coaching candidates wish guys like Daboll well as they try to peruse their dreams.

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley decided to take a different approach this week.

Others involved with the Bills (11-3), such as head coach Sean McDermott, did do the well wishing via their video conference. The wideout duo decided to keep their own outlooks in mind first.

“I’m not giving a pitch to any team for Brian Daboll… that’s the my pitch… he’s not going anywhere, he’s staying with me,” Beasley said via video conference on Wednesday. “I told him he can’t leave until I’m done.”

“In my mind, he’s staying here… I don’t want to talk about that at all,” Beasley added.

Don’t read that the wrong way, though. Beasley said it all through a smile, but made his point nonetheless. The slot wide receiver knows how pivotal that Daboll has been to the Bills’ successes on offense and frankly, he wants that guy still in his corner moving forward. Who could blame him?

On Diggs, he echoed Beasley, essentially. However, Diggs did send some well-wishes.

“I don’t want to give one because I don’t want him to leave. I would say he handles everything the right way. He comes at you from all angles, not just as a player and a coach, but a guy that understands the game. He’s a professional. He’s serious about it, he’s professional… I love playing for him. But I don’t want to give you too good of a pitch,” Diggs said.

Unfortunately for Beasley and Diggs, much of this situation is out of their control… and what is in their control, won’t help their cause. The more winning the pair help the Bills do? The better Daboll looks along the way.

But all is not lost just yet. Many pinpoint guys head coaching candidates for many years before they’re hired. Even McDermott had several interviews over multiple years before being hired in Buffalo. Then of course, there’s guys like Giants head coach Joe Judge who come out of nowhere to take a potential opening that appeared to be a fit for others.

At this point, it’s almost wasted energy to worry about whether or not Daboll will be back. Just enjoy the 2020 ride and when we get there, we get there.

