Stefon Diggs: I can't speak for my brother, I've always been fully invested

After the Bills lost to the Broncos earlier this week, Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs went on social media to say that his older brother Stefon Diggs has to "get up out of" Buffalo.

More posts followed and that meant there was little doubt that the Bills wide receiver would field questions about what his brother had to say. Diggs fielded those questions at a Thursday press conference.

Diggs said that he is "not responsible" for what other people say or post and that people should approach his brother for more insight into how he feels. It's not the first time that there has been conjecture about Diggs' happiness in Buffalo and he said he thought he "nipped it in the bud" during training camp. Now that they are being asked again, he thinks there is "chaos created around me" people are "drawing conclusions about how I feel" despite the fact that he "never really said anything about being unhappy."

“I’ve never been nothing but fully invested," Diggs said.

It's been a rough week for the Bills as they followed the loss to the Broncos by firing offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey in a move that makes it clear that the powers that be aren't happy with the team's direction. A win over the Jets wouldn't fix everything, but it would take the temperature down for all involved as the team tries to make it back to the playoffs for the fifth straight season.