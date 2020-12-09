Stefon Diggs busts out Terrell Owens response to Josh Allen award

Terrell Owens was one of the all-time greats to suit up for the Buffalo Bills.

Well, Owens only made a 2009 stop in Orchard Park, but he’s gone on the record to at least say he wanted to stay longer. His stats in Buffalo certainly don’t rank among the team’s statistical greats, but he’s still a Hall of Famer.

In becoming a Hall of Famer, Owens produced both on and off the field. When the cameras were rolling, Owens knew. On Wednesday, current Bills wideout Stefon Diggs dug up one of those classics for Josh Allen.

The QB earned his third AFC Offensive Player of the Week Award this week, which was announced on Wednesday. Upon hearing the news, Diggs took to his social media pages to give shoutouts. On his Instagram account, Diggs was yelling from the rooftops that Allen deserves respect.

On Twitter, Diggs was a bit more comical. Diggs went the route of T.O., sharing a GIF of Owens’ iconic “that’s my quarterback” interview from back in the day when he was with the Cowboys.

A perfect GIF from Diggs, one might say:

In all seriousness, the Allen-Diggs relationship is clearly quickly becoming a strong bond that’s led the Bills offense to new levels in 2020. The two have likely become tight over adversity. Some said Allen couldn’t cut it in the NFL, some speculated Diggs would hate playing with him in Buffalo.

Those thoughts look a bit silly now, don’t they?

