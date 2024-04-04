Stefon Diggs bids farewell to Buffalo: Four of the best years of my life

Four years ago, Stefon Diggs arrived in Buffalo in a ballyhooed trade from Minnesota. The Bills gave up a a2020 first-round pick, a 2020 fifth-round pick, a 2020 sixth-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick in exchange for Diggs and a 2020 seventh-round pick.

He played 66 games, caught 445 passes for 5,372 yards and 37 touchdowns and made four Pro Bowls.

On Wednesday, the Bills received far less for Diggs than they gave up to get him four years ago.

Diggs now is a member of the Texans, and he bid farewell to Buffalo after an up-and-down four seasons that never ended in the Super Bowl.

"I can’t begin to express the amount of love and respect I have for the city of Buffalo ♥️," Diggs wrote on Instagram. "Four of the best years of my life, the city welcomed me with open arms. I’m forever grateful for you all and the @buffalobills organization! Something special was built over these years with some very special men, that will always have a place in my heart. Billsmafia, so many great memories created throughout the years. Those games were crazy because of you. Sadly good things come to an end until we meet again."

His 10th season will be spent with his third team, and Diggs will try to lead the Texans where he couldn't take the Bills or the Vikings.