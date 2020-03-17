Stefon Diggs appears to confirm trade to Bills

Stefon Diggs appeared to confirm he had been traded from the Minnesota Vikings to the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills are sending four picks – a first-, fifth- and sixth-rounder in 2020 and fourth-rounder in 2021 – to the Vikings for the wide receiver, according to ESPN.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen tweeted: "Ya Digg?"

Responding to Allen, Diggs wrote: "LETS GET IT."

Diggs was drafted by the Vikings in 2015 and has enjoyed two of his best seasons in 2018 and 2019.

He had 1,130 receiving yards last year, while he caught nine touchdown passes in 2018.