Stefen Wisniewski signing with Steelers

Stefen Wisniewski took to social media Thursday night to announce his decision to sign with the Steelers.

The interior offensive lineman will sign a two-year deal, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

He becomes the second unrestricted free agent to agree to terms with the Steelers and relieves the sting of the losses of Ramon Foster and B.J. Finney. Foster retired and Finney went to Seattle.

Wisniewski, who turns 31 Sunday, is a Pittsburgh native who played at Penn State.

He spent last season in Kansas City and started two games in the regular season and all three games in the postseason.

The Raiders made Wisniewski a second-round choice in 2011. He spent four seasons there, one in Jacksonville and three in Philadelphia before going to Kansas City.

He has won two Super Bowls, starting for the Eagles in the 2017 postseason.

