Stefanski says Browns star Myles Garrett should be DPOY despite sack slump

Dec. 18—Myles Garrett hasn't registered a sack since before Thanksgiving. As something that might be seen in a magazine filled with brain teasers might ask, "What's wrong with this picture?"

Garrett called the officiating in the game with Jacksonville on Dec. 3 — a game the Browns won — "a travesty" because officials did not call obvious holding penalties on the Jaguars' offensive linemen. Verbalizing his opinion cost him a $25,000 fine. Nor did it help his situation, because Garrett was held several times by the Bears on Dec. 17 and again the officials swallowed their whistles.

Sack dances and the glitter that goes with them mean nothing to Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski when it comes to praising his star defensive end.

"He's frustrated. I'm frustrated when he's getting held, and that's something that we'll continue to talk to the officials about," Stefanski said Dec. 18 on a Zoom call.

"With that in mind, the way Myles is playing is unbelievable. If I can, I'll get on the soapbox here for a second. He's the best player on the best defense in the league right now ... if it's a sack, people think it adds to the statistics or whatever. He's dominant as a defensive player, so he's the Defensive Player of the Year. I don't think it's close."

The Bears received zero holding penalties yesterday. And now here's a 47-second video montage of the Bears holding Myles Garrett set to the timeless classic "Hold On" by Wilson Phillips.

The Browns are 9-5, two games behind the Ravens in the AFC North with three games to play. They are the top wild-card team in the AFC. The four division winners and three teams with the next-best records in each conference make the playoffs.

Six players have more sacks than the 13 owned by Garrett. T.J. Watt of the Steelers is the league leader with 16. Garrett's 36 tackles are most among Browns defensive linemen, but the sack leaders ahead of him also have more total tackles — 67 for Danielle Hunter of the Vikings, 55 for Watt, 58 for Khalil Mack of the Chargers and 80 for Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, who has 13.5 sacks for 6-8 Las Vegas.

Look past the sacks. "Myles Garrett is the Defensive Player of the Year, and it isn't even close," says #Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Garrett drives the defensive train for the Browns even if the numbers don't reflect his dominance.

"It's not even just Myles' performance," Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah said Dec. 18 on Zoom. "Myles is more of the anchor for our defense. He has the performance, he has the mentality, he has the speeches. So when he's out there, the chemistry, is that, 'OK, Myles is out here. He may make a play. Let me make sure that I make my play when it's called.'

"And I think that's kind of what we've really revolved around is that type of leadership, people that are anchors, people that give us energy while we're out there."

Garrett, of course, isn't the only defensive end who gets held routinely.

Watt, an outside linebacker for the Steelers and 2021 Defensive Player of the Year, expressed the same frustration after the Steelers lost to the Cardinals on Dec. 3. Watt thought Cardinals tackle Paris Johnson should have been penalized for holding him.

"I don't know. The NFL has something going against me, so I don't want to talk any more negatively towards them," Watt told reporters after the game. "I don't know what I did, but I'll leave it at that."

Officials will get another chance to do right by Garrett on Dec. 24 when the Browns visit the Texans in Houston. Don't expect much to change. Garrett, in his seventh season, has become a victim of his own success.

"I can feel that frustration because as a pass rusher, you relish those one-on-ones," Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said. "NFL officials are very loathed to call holding vs. double teams. I don't want to say (officials) turn a blind eye, but just as part of their mechanics, their eyes are supposed to go away from the double team."

The Browns as a team have 41 sacks. Ogbro Okoronkwo is second with 4.5 sacks.

