Stefanski fields questions about potential 18-game season

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — Warm June weather signals that mini-camp is very close and a hot topic continues to be whether the NFL is eventually going from a 17-game regular season schedule to 18 games.

Cleveland Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and player Joel Bitonio were asked several questions about that possible format change during Off Season Team Activities (OTA’s) on Monday in Berea.

“Zac [Jackson, Browns staff writer for The Athletic owned by the New York Times] said it’s coming. I don’t know. Yeah. You know, it’s interesting,” Stefanski said.

“We certainly, as coaches, we talk about it and it seems to be the narrative that it’s coming. Wherever they line them up [games] and tell us to play, we’ll play,” Stefanski said.

Guard Joel Bitonio was also asked about the possibility of an 18-game season in the coming years.

“I would think they would get 18 games by the next CBA (collective bargaining agreement) I mean, they have to collectively bargain it. So, I don’t know the details of those talks,” Bitonio said Monday.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell made a splash in April when he brought up the potential for an 18-game regular season which included talk of cutting one pre-season game and adding a second bye-week to give players more rest.

“I think the more games you play, the more time you have to give guys off,” Bitonio said.

But the players’ union (NFLPA) and the NFL would need to hammer out details on agreeing to 18-games, but collective bargaining is usually a time consuming process as history has shown.

