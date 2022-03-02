Stefanski could reunite with former tight end in Cleveland now that he is free

The Cleveland Browns have a few big areas of need going into the 2022 offseason. While wide receiver and defensive line get a lot of deserved attention, special teams is also a place of concern.

The tight end position has gotten a lot of conversation but most has been about the possibility of cutting Austin Hooper and/or bringing back David Njoku. While the Browns have reportedly been willing to offer Njoku big money, his return is far from certain.

If either or both current Cleveland tight ends are gone, the position becomes a much bigger need. Head coach Kevin Stefanski values the position greatly as it gives the offense players who can help in both the run and pass game, especially the versatile ones.

If a need exists, a new option has just popped up in free agency with Kyle Rudolph being let go by the New York Giants:

Rudolph being released now means he can go out and talk to other teams immediately. He can sign with a new team at any time and doesn’t have to wait for the new league year. https://t.co/llsfBwcRH3 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 2, 2022

As noted above, Rudolph is free to sign with any team immediately.

Rudolph was Stefanski’s primary tight end during his time with the Minnesota Vikings. During his ten years in Minnesota, Rudolph caught 665 balls for 4,488 yards and 48 touchdowns. His best year came in 2016 with 83 receptions for 840 yards and seven touchdowns.

If Hooper and/or Njoku are somewhere else, Rudolph could provide a low-cost option at the position and reunite in a system that he knows well. He’s been mostly reliable, playing in 16 games for five straight seasons before missing five games combined the last two years.