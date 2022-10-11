Stefanowicz brothers power Trojans past Hornets

Oct. 11—HERMITAGE — Rasce Stefanowicz gather control of the ball, fought through a couple Hickory defenders and put the ball into the far-bottom corner of the net.

Stefanowicz's goal gave the Greenville boys soccer team the lead in a 3-2 win over the Hornets on Monday night at Hickory High School.

"They have a great defense, and something just clicked right there with our team," Stefanowicz said. "I think I just got through 'em and that was a well-earned goal for us."

Trojans goalkeeper Bryce Stefanowicz made four stops. Logan Lentz and Patrick Davis also scored for Greenville (3-3, 6-6). Lentz also had an assist.

Lukas Jones scored twice for the Hornets (3-3-1, 6-6-2), and Matthew Maitland had eight saves.

The Hornets got on the board first after the Trojans back line misplayed a header. Jones settled the ball and got a little closer for a score. But Greenville responded when Lentz connected with Davis to tie the match at 1.

The score remained tied into the break.

The second half had a different feel than the first. Both offenses scored quickly, generating some energy between the two teams.

Lentz had the ball on the right side of the pitch when he fired a shoot through some traffic. The ball rolled past Maitland into the far corner of the net with 38:42 to play.

The Hornets responded with Jones' second goal of the night less than eight minutes later to tie the match at 2.

A defensive lapse by the Hornets and an aggressive play by Rasce Stefanowicz gave the Trojans the lead.

Bryce Stefanowicz drop kicked the ball about 20 yards from the Hornets' net. Rasce Stefanowicz battled for possession with a couple Hickory defenders. After gaining possession, he took the ball right up to the frame of the net and fired the ball in for the go-ahead score.

From that point on, the game was in Bryce Stefanowicz and the defense's hands.

The Trojans' goalie made two saves after taking the lead. But more importantly, he played several loose balls and kept communication open with his teammates.

"(Bryce Stefanowicz is) a senior. He stepped up. He knew what tonight meant," Greenville head coach Chad Gongaware said. "We had to both win. Without tonight's win we might not play in the playoffs later."

Hickory has four games left on the schedule — with three coming on the road. The only remaining home game for the Hornets is Oct. 18 against Slippery Rock.

The Hornets have yet to string together a series of wins. They've fallen into a pattern of winning a couple then losing a couple, with two draws sprinkled in the results.

Hickory head coach Mike Pascarella said the ups and downs have become the team's "M.O." He said the little details of the game were the reason behind th Hornets losses so far this season.

"You can tell, their kids were motivated. They wanted to win this game more than we did," Pascarella said. "They played harder, more aggressive, better soccer. They deserved to win, without a question.

"As far as we're concerned, this has been a bit of an inconsistent factor we've had all year and it reared it head again today."

For Greenville, the end of the season has brought some momentum. The Trojans have won three in a row with two home games against Slippery Rock and Girard (Pa.) left on the schedule.

Gongaware said the 10 seniors on the roster have stepped up. He said that group has been led by the Stefanowicz brothers. and now the Trojans have a shot at making the playoffs if they continue their roll.

"The Stefanowicz boys, they're doing it all the time," Gongaware said. "That's what they do."