Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexander Zverev, French Open 2021: live score and latest updates from semi-final

02:16 PM

Tsitsipas* 6-3, 5-3 Zverev

Freak moment as Tsitsipas hits a first serve and loses hold of his racket. But Zverev can't get the return in court, 40-15.

And Tsitsipas holds again. He's a game away from a two set lead.

02:11 PM

Tsitsipas 6-3, 4-3 Zverev*

Stunning defence from Tsitsipas to keep himself in the rally and he puts away the volley, 0-30.

Patience and aggression then a volley winner gives Tsitsipas two more break points. Zverev saves the first with an 88mp/h backhand winner down the line.

A tense rally between the two men ends when Zverev's forehand clips the net and goes wide. Four games in a row now.

02:05 PM

Tsitsipas* 6-3, 3-3 Zverev

Another forehand mis-hit from Tsitsipas, 30-15. But he forces Zverev wide and gets the error, 40-15. Tsitsipas forehand wide, 40-30. And we are back level.

02:01 PM

Tsitsipas 6-3, 2-3 Zverev*

Zverev gets to 30-0 but hits his fourth double fault and puts a backhand wide to make it 30-30. Zverev then gets unlucky with the net cord as his backhand clips it and flies wide. Break point Tsitsipas.

Tsitsipas unforced error, deuce. Zverev misses a forehand, second break point. He then misses a backhand and we are back on serve. What was I saying about the lack of quality?!

01:58 PM

Tsitsipas* 6-3, 1-3 Zverev

Tsitsipas's turn to get himself back into the set with a straight forward service game.

01:53 PM

Tsitsipas 6-3, 0-3 Zverev*

Exact same situation as the first set as Zverev holds serve to consolidate. The quality level isn't high at the moment with both players clearly nervous.

01:48 PM

Tsitsipas* 6-3, 0-2 Zverev

Tsitsipas shanks a forehand into the crowd, 15-15. Chance for Zverev now as he gets the better of a duel at the net.

Big forehand into the corner by Tsitsipas but Zverev responds with a big backhand to get his first break point of the match. And he does break when Tsitsipas puts a forehand long. Bad error.

01:43 PM

Second set: Tsitsipas 6-3, 0-1 Zverev*

Zverev can't afford to have another poor start and he moves to 30-0 with a drive forehand winner.

An ace makes it 40-0. And he holds with a volley winner.

01:39 PM

Tsitsipas* 6-3 Zverev

Longest rally of the match ends with Tsitsipas netting a backhand, 30-30. 10 unforced errors each for both men.

Set point Tsitsipas. But he goes wide with a forehand. Deuce. Another set point and this time he gets the set after 37 minutes as Zverev puts a backhand wide.

01:34 PM

Tsitsipas 5-3 Zverev*

A third double fault by Zverev to make it 40-30. But he follows that up with a 218km/h first serve to hold.

Pressure on Tsitsipas to serve it out now.

01:29 PM

Tsitsipas* 5-2 Zverev

Positive body language from Tsitisipas on each point he wins and as he holds to 30, the Greek is fist pumping to his support box.

01:25 PM

Tsitsipas 4-2 Zverev*

When Zverev's serve is firing it is a formidable weapon. The German is starting to settle as he holds to love.

01:22 PM

Tsitsipas* 4-1 Zverev

Zverev is being outclassed at the moment with Tsitsipas in total control of the match.

Tsitsipas holds to love easily.

01:20 PM

Tsitsipas 3-1 Zverev*

Zverev gets himself into the match with a hold of serve to 30.

01:14 PM

Tsitsipas* 3-0 Zverev

It is not a break of serve unless you consolidate and Tsitsipas is pushed to 40-30 by Zverev. Tsitsipas is then given a 25 second time violation by the umpire.

But he holds to build a big lead.

01:09 PM

Tsitsipas 2-0 Zverev*

Back-to-back double faults from Zverev, 15-30. Tsitsipas then gets his man on the run and draws the error. Two break points.

The first is saved with an ace. But not the second as Zverev puts a forehand wide. Early break for Tsitispas.

01:05 PM

First set: Stefanos Tsitsipas* 1-0 Alexander Zverev (*denotes server)

Tsitsipas won the toss and opted to serve first. And he makes a fast start, getting to 30-0.

But the Greek double faults to make it 30-30. Then a backhand long makes it deuce.

However he holds to start the match.

12:59 PM

Game on

12:56 PM

The players are out

Tsitsipas and Zverev walk on to a warm reception for the crowd.

It's a blazing hot day in Paris.

12:50 PM

Good afternoon!

Hello and welcome to men's semi-final day at the French Open.

It promises to be a dramatic day at Roland Garros and it all begins with Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexander Zverev.

Tsitsipas leads the head-to-head 5-2 but both have had strong performances on the clay this season.

Tennis fans have long waited for consistent performances from Tsitsipas and Zverev in the Slams and they are two wins away from a maiden major title.

And speaking ahead of the match, six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker believes the showdown will be a mental battle.

"Now it's a mental thing: Who will stay cooler? Who has the greater will? Tsitsipas can do everything quite well," he said.

"I can't find any weaknesses, especially on clay - whether it's his serve, groundstrokes or fitness. And he feels comfortable on the big stage. I see the two of them fighting for the crown together with Medvedev over the next few years. So this is just the first of many more big matches between Tsitsipas and Zverev.

"For me, Zverev has the most power. When he hits, there's no stopping him. But he can only do that when he's relatively close to the baseline and plays a bit more offensively. That's the difference to all the others who are still in the tournament. But he has to do it.

"In the quarterfinal, he was a bit too passive in my opinion, he played too long rallies. If he acts a little more offensively, a little more risky, maybe he'll make a few more mistakes, but then he can beat any player in the world.

"I'm not a clairvoyant, but the top favorite for me remains Nadal, that hasn't changed. At some point, the successors have to come. Nadal can't rule Paris forever. I also see that Djokovic can win such a tournament, but Tsitsipas and Zverev are also almost on a par.

"For me, it's just a question of time."